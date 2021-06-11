Lambda Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.99 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $51.12 million and approximately $80.99 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00787306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00086343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,991,813 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

