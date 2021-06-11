Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0306 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $173,399.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00157561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.01118445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.16 or 1.00031942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

