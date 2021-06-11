Laurentian Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.33. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

