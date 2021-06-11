Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
