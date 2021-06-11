Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

