Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.74. 13,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 777,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -29.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.