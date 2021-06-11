LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Sells $181,940.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

