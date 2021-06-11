Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,518,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

