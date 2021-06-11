LHT Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $159,224.98 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007935 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000254 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

