Liberty Oilfield Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 995 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.14. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

