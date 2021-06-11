Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.56.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

