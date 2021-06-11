Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

