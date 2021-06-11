Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

