Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

