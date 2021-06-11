Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

