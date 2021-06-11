Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,256,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after purchasing an additional 281,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,231.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $713.23 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,176.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

