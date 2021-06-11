Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $10.79

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.83 million and approximately $236,393.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $10.79 or 0.00028771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00178210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00196457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.01221450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,502.85 or 1.00032294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,168 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

