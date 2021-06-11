Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

LAD stock opened at $327.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

