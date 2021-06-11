Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.