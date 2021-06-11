Long Pond Capital LP Acquires Shares of 967,376 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 967,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,016,000. QTS Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.41% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $78.02. 125,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

