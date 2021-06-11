Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

