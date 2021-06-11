Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

