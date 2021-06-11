Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Luminex worth $264,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

