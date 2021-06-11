Lunyr Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $354,305.96 and approximately $5,852.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.