Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 10,033,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,574,879. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.