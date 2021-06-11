Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000.

EWL opened at $49.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

