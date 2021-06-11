Madison Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

