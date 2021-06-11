Madison Asset Management LLC Has $884,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,276 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of PRA Group worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PRA Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

