Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

