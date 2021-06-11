Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.44

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 146387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

