Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.85. 1,625,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,444. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 703,717 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

