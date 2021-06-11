MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 14th.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMMB stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.46. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

