Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MN opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 3.07.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

