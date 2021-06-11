Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

