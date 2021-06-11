Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

MKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 158.65 ($2.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.98.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

