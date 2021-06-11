Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $138.49 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

