Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

