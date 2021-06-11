Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

