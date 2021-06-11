Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.82. 835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,763. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.68.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

