Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Materion were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Materion by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTRN stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

