Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $7.73 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 367,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,767,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,426.01. 49,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,436.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,307.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

