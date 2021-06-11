Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $394.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.