McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

