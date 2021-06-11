McGrath RentCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.