MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.65. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 281,034 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

