Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 191.21 ($2.50). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 65,187 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £205.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.38.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.