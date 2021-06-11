Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

