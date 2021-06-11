Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $81.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.