Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $682.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $665.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

