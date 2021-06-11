Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

