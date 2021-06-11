Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

MESO stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.